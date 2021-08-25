Some Springfield parents see delays in school bus drop-offs as school year starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools started classes this week. With the new school year, brings changes to bus schedules. And for some families, there are delays in those schedules.

Jana McClure has two sons at Carver Middle School. Their bus drop-off time is supposed to be 5 pm.

”They got home after school at 6:40 (p.m.) so there was a gigantic delay, so there were at school for two hours longer on the first day,” McClure says.

McClure says she understands the first week will have delays but wishes the school communicated better.

“If they wouldn’t have had cellphones, I would have been completely in the dark,” McClure says. “I was calling the school. I was calling the transportation department. I couldn’t get a hold of either one so I would’ve been completely in the dark about where my kids were, if they were safe.”

Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the new three-tiered bus schedule is not to blame for the delays. Hall says with the heavy traffic of parents picking kids up, it can prevent buses from being able to leave schools on time. Bus drivers also do full roster checks in the afternoon during the first few days, which can lead to later drop-off times.

“Bus drivers many times are new bus drivers driving new routes so they’re learning those,” Hall says. “They’re also learning students faces to names and making sure that everyone on their roster is on the bus and they’re on the correct bus and that needs to happen before they ever depart.”

Kassie Fox’s daughter goes to Hickory Hills. Fox says she expected a delay on the first day as drivers learned their routes. However, this was worse than she had planned.

“At 5:40 (p.m.) on my way home I get a call from school that says we’re so sorry we don’t even know if the buses are going to get here,” Fox says. “Can you come pick her up.”

Fox was concerned about where her daughter was when she didn’t get dropped off at the right time. Fox is thankful she was able to get her from school herself.

“If I happened to have a second-shift job where I wasn’t getting off of work and I didn’t have anybody that was able to come and pick her up, I guess she would’ve just waited until the bus maybe came,” Fox says.

SPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage while servicing more students on buses this year than before. However, they do not expect delays to continue after this week.

“We’ve seen a drastic reduction in delayed buses so we are already much improved today over where we were yesterday,” Hall says.

Bus delays under 30 minutes can be found online. Hall says in the future, any delays longer than that time will lead to the school contacting parents directly.

