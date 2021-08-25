The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers third vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host two opportunities this week for vaccinated individuals who are immunocompromised to get their third COVID-19 vaccine.

The first one will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westside Clinic on S. Scenic in Springfield.

The other time will be on Friday from 8 a.m. - noon.

Appointments are required. For all the information on how to sign up, click here.

