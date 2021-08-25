Advertisement

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers third vaccine

The first one will be Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Westside Clinic on S. Scenic in...
The first one will be Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Westside Clinic on S. Scenic in Springfield.(KKCO/KJCT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will host two opportunities this week for vaccinated individuals who are immunocompromised to get their third COVID-19 vaccine.

The first one will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westside Clinic on S. Scenic in Springfield.

The other time will be on Friday from 8 a.m. - noon.

Appointments are required. For all the information on how to sign up, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian County deputy injured by gunshot during incident south of Ozark, Mo.
Shots fired suspect surrenders in Christian County; deputy hit by gunfire
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,750+ new cases; Arkansas 2,200+ cases
(Source: Unsplash)
COVID-19 protocol leads to cancelation of Week 1 Glendale vs. West Plains football game

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, with middle 90s for most locations.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: No break in the heat yet
Another day of heat
SPS prepares to aid learning gaps after summer and virtual learning
Addison Walker Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teen from Springfield, Mo.