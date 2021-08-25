Advertisement

Springfield Public School prepares to aid learning gaps after summer and virtual learning

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Learning gaps happen every year after students return from summer break, but this year Springfield Public School leaders are preparing for any larger or smaller gaps that virtual learning put into play.

According to the district, it has multiple measures in place to measure strengths and areas of concern.

“The teachers are going to utilize student’s data to make the best instructional decisions,” said SPS Deputy Superintendent of Academics Dr. Nicole Holt. “We are going to provide targeted intervention to quickly aid those learning gaps.”

SPS uses an internal assessment. It aids those learning gaps quickly. SPS is investing money and resources to bring in five coaches for mathematics and has a new intervention program in the works.

“We are prioritizing academic interventions because we know there are likely going to be gaps this year,” said Dr. Holt.

Springfield Public Schools will not start these assessments until students are settled.

“We can’t do anything brain-wise until the kids feel safe, secure, and connected,” said Dr. Holt. “We spend our first couple of days and week doing this, and then our teachers will dig right in.”

The district is offering tutoring before and after school through a program called “Encore.” Club Encore enables students in elementary and middle school needing additional learning opportunities in reading and math to increase their opportunity for success,.

According to Dr. Holt, the most important thing they are stressing is they are aware every year students come back at a variety of learning levels, but they do realize that those learning gaps could be bigger or even smaller.

“Regardless of where our kids are coming in at, we are taking multiple measures to gauge where the kids are at mastering their grade levels content,” said Dr. Holt.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian County deputy injured by gunshot during incident south of Ozark, Mo.
Shots fired suspect surrenders in Christian County; deputy hit by gunfire
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,750+ new cases; Arkansas 2,200+ cases
(Source: Unsplash)
COVID-19 protocol leads to cancelation of Week 1 Glendale vs. West Plains football game

Latest News

Courtesy: Mountain Home Police Department
Police arrest man for shooting in Mountain Home, Ark.
Addison Walker Courtesy: Springfield Police Department
FOUND SAFE: Police locate teenager reported missing from Springfield
Restaurants looking for more workers
Restaurants, among many businesses in Springfield area lack workers as schools reopen
The first one will be Wednesday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Westside Clinic on S. Scenic in...
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department offers third vaccine