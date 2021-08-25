Springfield’s historic Commercial Street receives funds to help make more visitor friendly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Changes are coming to Commercial Street after the Springfield City Council approved a $655,000 from the current Tax Increment Financing (TIF) allocation and Public Works funds Monday night.

“I think one of the biggest complaints around this area is parking and knowing where to park,” Adair Seifert who lives on C-Street says.

It’s exactly one of the areas the city is hoping to use the fund to improve. Changes you might see starting as early as this fall. It is all part of a tax increment financing plan first approved in 2008. City leaders hope spending the money enhances the visitor experience to the area.

Lots at Pacific and Campbell and Pacific and Roberson are two to get upgrades, including better lighting and signage making it clear that they are public parking spots. It’s something those who live here say will make a big difference and make those heading downtown feel safer.

“I think making our parking lots more accessible and more lighting would definitely bring more people and make more people want to come in this area and feel more confident leaving their cars,” Seifert says.

Especially when the spots along C-street fill up.

This is just one of the projects the more than $600,000 to be spent, hoping to make visiting the street a better experience. The C-Street community also will add a website to help people navigate downtown and art.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.