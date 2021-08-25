Advertisement

Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home

By KMIZ staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - On Sunday, the Boone County Sheriff’s office found both Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter Jozee, 11, dead in their home south of Columbia.

Law enforcement said the mother and daughter were victims of a homicide.

“Allison was a very sweet and a very soft-spoken but accomplished teacher in our district. We were very blessed to have her as part of our district and as well as her daughter,” said Ty Crain, superintendent of Fulton Public Schools.

Abitz was a second-grade teacher at Bush Elementary school in the Fulton Public School District. She was set to start her sixth year at the district.

“It’s a tragedy, I don’t even know how to respond to it. She was a fantastic teacher, she loved her job, she loved her kiddos, an amazing mother,” former co-worker Michelle Steelman said.

Her daughter was set to start her first day of sixth grade.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the slaying.

The sheriff’s office said it isn’t able to give any more information at this time but did say the findings of the autopsies will be important to the case.

The Fulton community is banding together after the loss.

“Fulton is a community that always comes together and supports the school districts, supports each other, and I’m confident that they’ll do so with this tragic situation,” Crain said.

The district has four social workers along with multiple counselors to help students and staff cope with the situation.

“We’ll continue to be available for as long as they need them for any students who need to talk,” Crain said.

Copyright 2021 KMIZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Christian County deputy injured by gunshot during incident south of Ozark, Mo.
Shots fired suspect surrenders in Christian County; deputy hit by gunfire
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Missouri’s attorney general files class action lawsuit focused against school districts masking
Courtesy: Osage Beach Police Dept.
Traffic stop leads to large drug bust at Lake of the Ozarks
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,750+ new cases; Arkansas 2,200+ cases
mold
Family says they’re being evicted after asking landlord to repair their Branson West home

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures will be similar to Tuesday, with middle 90s for most locations.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: No break in the heat yet
Another day of heat
SPS prepares to aid learning gaps after summer and virtual learning
Kamala Harris, who is the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam, told the nation's...
Harris urges Vietnam to join US in opposing China’s ‘bullying’
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
1st sentence to be handed down in Michigan governor kidnapping plot