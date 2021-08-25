Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple-car crash closes westbound James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a multiple-car crash on James River Freeway in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police closed both lanes of westbound traffic. Police are rerouting traffic onto Kansas Expressway.

The crash involves at least three cars. We do not have any report of injuries.

