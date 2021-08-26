Advertisement

Boone County, Mo. prosecutors charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FULTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charged the longtime boyfriend with the death of a teacher and her 11-year-old daughter.

JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43 and her daughter Jozee Abitz.

Investigators say McLean is on the run. He goes by several names including John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean. He has ties to Missouri, Chicago and Las Vegas area as an over-the-road truck driver.

Investigators found the two dead in their home south of Columbia Sunday night. Investigators have released few details, including how the mother and daughter.

