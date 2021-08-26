Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield receives $20,000 donation from Panda Cares Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has donated $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield.

The donation is meant to support academic programs through the Boys & Girls Clubs. Through this partnership, Panda Cares and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield aim to empower thousands of youth to excel in school, character and leadership.

“Panda’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America furthers our commitment to impact and inspire a brighter future through health and education, creating powerful learning pathways and focused care for the holistic well-being of youth nationwide,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Express. “This donation brings us one step closer to achieving our long-term vision of building strong communities and fostering the growth of our young leaders.”

The national partnership will build on Panda Cares mission to support children and families in underserved communities under the pillars of health and education.

“A key component of our programming is bridging academic gaps and fostering a love of learning among our Club members. Physical spaces directly influence a child’s ability to learn, grow, and develop meaningful relationships with others,” said Brandy Harris, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. “The Panda Cares grant helps us eliminate barriers to academic success and provides Club members with engaging, functional spaces that are conducive learning.”

Panda Cares has made donations to help more than 500 Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States. The funding is meant to provide high-quality in-person and virtual learning opportunities.

