City of Springfield ordinance protects outdoor dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If the temperatures are too hot for you, then it is too hot for your dog to be outside for prolonged periods. Dogs are also at risk for heat-related illnesses.

A city of Springfield ordinance protects dogs by outlining the minimum care required. In situations where dogs are outside, the ordinance must be followed.

Katie Newcomb, who is the marketing manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said summer in particular is a busy time for shelters as more animals are found as strays. One possible reason for the uptick in strays is dogs are looking for shelter from the heat.

“They have a fight or flight instinct, just like us, and their first option is flight, or run away. So they get loose a lot more,” Newcomb said.

Newcomb said depending on the dog’s fur, they may be more susceptible to heat illnesses.

“If your dog starts panting a lot, more than normal, definitely bring them inside and let them have some water,” Newcomb said.

Andee Elmore, who is the Administrator of Environmental Health for the Springfield Health Department, and also coordinator for animal control, said when dogs are outside they need access to proper care.

“It does require that the dog has shelter such that it can escape from the direct sun, it can have some shade,” Elmore said.

The shelter must be able to shade them from the sun, be properly ventilated, sanitary, dry and weatherproof. The ordinance states that barrels, pipes, cardboard boxes, pet carriers and tarpaulins are not adequate shelters. Dogs must also have access to water and food when outside per the ordinance.

The ordinance states that in some situations, tethering a dog is allowed, but only if it is temporary.

“Tethering can only be limited to 30 minutes at a time,” Elmore said.

Because of the high heat, Newcomb said you should limit your dog’s time outdoors, “We make sure we cut down the amount of times that dogs are outside. Typically on a good day we would do 30 minutes, but right now we’re looking at 15 or 20 minutes.”

The dog must have access to food, water, and shelter while tethered. The tether must be three times longer than the body length of the dog.

The ordinance also specifies the type of tethered allowed. For example, the dog must be tethered by a non choke type collar or body harness.

Elmore said if you see a dog is not being properly cared for, make a report.

“If they do see a situation where they feel like maybe an animal is not getting adequate care and is tethered for too long, they can always call the animal shelter,” Elmore said.

Contact animal control if you live within Springfield City Limits.

Outside of the city limits the ordinance does not apply and instead you must follow state laws. If you are concerned about the well-being of a dog, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would have a Greene County Sheriff’s Department officer respond to a complaint about a cruelty situation,” Elmore said.

Animal control works closely with the sheriff’s office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.