COVID-19 Resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We want you to stay updated on latest rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get tested.

How to find a COVID-19 vaccine:

Missouri set up it own dashboard for vaccine distribution: CLICK HERE

For Springfield Medical Providers:

Vaccine 417 (Info about vaccines/clinics): https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5376/Vaccine-Information

Mercy: mercy.net/MOvaccine

CoxHealth: coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine

Jordan Valley Community Health Center: jordanvalley.org/covid

For Missouri’s Navigator Vaccine Registration: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call (877)435-8411 to have someone fill it out and submit for you.

For Arkansas’ Vaccine Registration at Pharmacies: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-map-of-1-a-pharmacy-locations or call 1-800-462-0599.

Vaccine Spotter Page for Missouri: https://www.vaccinespotter.org/MO/

Vaccine Spotter Page for Arkansas: https://www.vaccinespotter.org/AR/

Find a Vaccine in the Ozarks: https://cosmo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8f2f9cac678242f4b5186ae29802ab0d

Missouri health officials provides this interactive map below to show you where to find the COVID-19 vaccine:

Vaccination Progress:

This is an interactive map below looks at the progress made. Click on each state to see the stock available, percentage of population vaccinated, and the total administered. If you have questons about the vaccine, health experts say you should consult your physician.

See the latest case counts for Arkansas, Missouri and counties in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE: https://www.ky3.com/2020/07/08/coronavirus-update-missouri-reports-highest-daily-covid-19-case-total-arkansas-reports-drop-in-cases/

WHERE CAN I GET TESTED FOR COVID-19?

Mercy Springfield

Rapid testing available at all Mercy clinics for patients with and without symptoms

CoxHealth

Rapid COVID-19 testing, but only in select situations under direction from a health care provider

Virtual visits encouraged to determine if testing at a location is necessary

Citizens Memorial Hospital

COVID-19 drive-thru testing available Monday-Saturday (8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Standard COVID-19 test, not a rapid test or antibody test

Alps Locations

Standard PCR tests, rapid tests and antigen tests all offered

Schedule at alpspharmacy.com

CVS

Drive-thru testing offered at thousands of locations, most sent to labs for processing

Rapid testing offered at Springfield location at 2715 East Battlefield Street

Hy-Vee

Rapid COVID-19 tests offered now offered in Springfield and select locations

Free standard testing available at some locations

Walgreens

Required to take online survey, then schedule a test

Standard tests, rapid tests and antigen tests all offered

Springfield Express Care Clinic (Jordan Valley Community Health Center)

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Walk-in Clinic: Standard, Rapid and Antibody testing available

Hollister, Republic, Marshfield & Lebanon Clinics (Jordan Valley Community Health Center):

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Standard and Rapid testing available. Call location for more information.

Ozark Valley Medical Clinics

Standard, rapid and antibody testing offered at various costs

Available in sites in Springfield, Branson and Ozark

NOTE: The CDC offers these considerations for people looking to get tested:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19.



People who have had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more) with someone with confirmed COVID-19.



People who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot socially distance as needed, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded indoor settings.



People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their healthcare provider, local icon or state health department.



ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

MISSOURI CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE: The state Department of Health and Senior Services said residents and medical providers needing advice on the virus can call 877-435-8411 at any time on any day.

CDC: The Centers for Disease Control is Atlanta is on the frontlines of the battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It offers guidance for you and your business. Click HERE.

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH: Click HERE.

KY3.COM COVERAGE: Get the latest stories, both locally and nationally.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus and other respiratory viruses:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

