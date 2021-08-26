Crane, Mo. Broiler Festival celebrates 70-year tradition through Saturday

CRANE, Mo. (KY3) -The annual Crane Broiler Festival kicked off August 25 with carnival rides and games for the community.

Festival organizers say they expect a huge turnout this summer. One guest says she’s been attending since she was a kid.

“My daughters were in the Miss Slick Chick contest and now my granddaughters are going to be in the Miss Slick Chick Contest as well,” guest Gwenda McKnight said.

McKnight works in Crane and says the best part about the Broiler Fest is the chicken.

“The chicken is always the star of the show and we always go down and and get the footlong corn dogs as well, they also have lemonade and the funnel cakes are great,” McKnight said.

She says this event has a way of bringing everyone together.

”Not just Crane but surrounding areas of Stone County, Lawrence County, Barry and Christian,”said McKnight.

The mayor of Crane says because of the pandemic, the attendance was low last year, but they’re expecting a big turnout this summer.

”We had 95 booth spaces available for crafts and 90 of those are rented out already, so that’s a pretty good sign,” Crane Mayor Collin Brannan said.

On a good year organizers estimate having around 15,000 guests.

”We still encourage social distancing if you wanna wear a mask we’re not going to do anything we want everyone to do what they want to do,” Nathan Quick said.

Crane Broiler Fest President Nathan Quick says Friday and Saturday is when the real excitement begins with the chicken feast.

”We’ll start the 50-foot chicken cooking pit and we’ll have lunch ready at 11,” Nathan Quick said.

Quick says they load about 50 chicken halves onto a rack.

”We could at one time have 900 birds on that pit, so it’s an impressive thing to see,” Quick said.

”Come on out enjoy the chicken the community and have a good time,” Brannan said.

To help keep guests saf, there are multiple hand sanitizer stations throughout the event.

A parade and car show kicks off Saturday morning.

