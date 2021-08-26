Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate multiple-car crash on James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack
Springfield doctor explains what you need to know this upcoming flu season
Heat advisory through this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Relief from heat will be slow to come
Next time you reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, you may have to provide proof of...
OpenTable helps restaurants verify customers’ vaccination status