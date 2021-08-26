Advertisement

Greene County deputy may have stopped a catalytic converter theft

West Bypass near James River Freeway
West Bypass near James River Freeway
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy may have stopped a catalytic converter theft Thursday morning.

The deputy saw two people around a car parked on the shoulder of West Bypass near James River Freeway just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

When the deputy questioned the pair, they jumped into another car and sped off. The sheriff’s office says they know who the people are.

The area has seen a spike in converter thefts this year. The theft is popular because of the ease of removing the converter and the value of the various metals found within.

