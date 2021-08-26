Laclede County Health Dept. reports additional COVID-19 deaths

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reports additional deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

Health leaders reported nine new deaths, bringing the new total to 98 since the pandemic. Health officials say all of the victims had underlying health concerns. They did not release if those victims were vaccinated.

Health leaders ask you to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

