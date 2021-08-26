Advertisement

Laclede County Health Dept. reports additional COVID-19 deaths

Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” due to its increasing COVID-19 cases and low...
Laclede County is now considered a “hot spot” due to its increasing COVID-19 cases and low vaccination rates.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Health Department reports additional deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

Health leaders reported nine new deaths, bringing the new total to 98 since the pandemic. Health officials say all of the victims had underlying health concerns. They did not release if those victims were vaccinated.

Health leaders ask you to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate multiple-car crash on James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Christian County man describes how he got caught in middle of shootout with deputies
Christian County man describes how he got caught in shootout with deputies, standoff suspect

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. urges immunocompromised to get vaccinated
A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point
A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Missouri Poison Center receiving uptick in calls about ivermectin consumption