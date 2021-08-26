Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race returns this weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat races return to the lake Saturday and Sunday.

The boats will race around the 33-mile mark to the 35-mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks. Powerboat racing will begin at 10 a.m. each morning.

The Missouri Water Patrol will restrict boating traffic in the area to no wake and idle speed beginning at 9 a.m. on each day from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark . The no wake and idle speed restriction will extend on SATURDAY ONLY, down to the 21-mile mark from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the no wake and idle speed restriction will happen approximately one hour after the last race.

Map shows area where Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will happen this weekend. (KY3)

Boaters should expect congestion in the area. Troopers, as well as event volunteers, will assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depth in excess of 100 feet.

The water patrol urges boaters to use caution throughout the event. A map of the Shootout Boat Race can be found at the following link: 2021 Shootout Boat Race Map .

