Leaders in Harrison School District report slight increase in COVID-19 quarantines

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In the beginning of this week, Harrison Schools leaders reported a small increase in quarantine numbers between students and staff due to contact tracing for COVID-19 cases.

The totally number of active cases remains low with 21 as of Wednesday. The district’s quarantines climbed to 103.

“How many people will be quarantined, how many people will lose their education,” said Dr. Stewart Pratt, Superintendent at Harrison Schools.”

Smaller schools in and around Boone County have naturally seen smaller numbers, but also a noticeable number quarantines.

From Wednesday, Yellville-Summit Schools currently reported five positive COVID-19 cases and 42 students in quarantine. While Valley Springs Schools reported four positive cases and 32 students quarantined. That’s roughly 4% of both districts total enrollment and staff combined.

“It’s not an easy situation to deal with, let’s get that very clear,” said Superintendent Wes Henderson at Yellville-Summit. “This virus is the toughest thing I’ve dealt with.”

Several Arkansas schools are finishing up their second week of class. Some big, others small, some require masks, some do not. Regardless, all have the same mission.

”Our whole desire here is to have kids on campus going to school,“ said Supt. Henderson.

”Many of our students didn’t have an issue with COVID, very few were infected,” said Dr. Pratt. “They were usually close contact or quarantined because of close proximity.”

The concern is that with the number of quarantines rise from possible exposures, less students receive in-person learning. Leaders say numbers saw a bump following the weekend and contact tracing of those active cases shows exposure occurring outside of school.

”Families are still getting together, we’re still having pool parties, we’re still having large gatherings, birthday parties things like that,” said Dr. Pratt.

”I’m a believer of letting parents do the parenting,” said Supt. Henderson. “The ones this year, every single case has been able to point to us where they got it and it was not at school.”

Schools say they will have to keep a close eye on numbers, and make sure they minimize quarantines as best as possible.

”As a school, we’re here to educate,” said Supt. Henderson. “You know, we don’t try to be the health experts, we just want our kids safe.“

”Being quarantined, we’re losing face-to-face contact time, the best learning happens with the teacher right in front of you,” said Dr. Pratt, who said in a statement, partnership with parents will be key to keeping students in the classroom.

