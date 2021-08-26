Missouri State Highway Patrol reports another drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man from Indianola, Iowa drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday night.
The patrol says Chris Oliver, 50, fell into the water as he tried to step from a boat onto a dock just after 10:30 p.m.
The drowning happened at the 3.7 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm.
This is Troop F’s 5th drowning during the month of August and 12th of the year. A man from Warrensburg drowned at the lake Sunday night.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.