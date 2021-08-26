Missouri State Highway Patrol reports another drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man from Indianola, Iowa drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday night.

The patrol says Chris Oliver, 50, fell into the water as he tried to step from a boat onto a dock just after 10:30 p.m.

The drowning happened at the 3.7 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm.

This is Troop F’s 5th drowning during the month of August and 12th of the year. A man from Warrensburg drowned at the lake Sunday night.

