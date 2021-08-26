Missouri state leaders, lawmakers respond to deadly attack in Afghanistan

(KY3) - Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. U.S. and Afghan officials confirms the attack killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops.

Several state leaders, representatives and senators representing Missouri have issued statements on the attacks:

Gov. Mike Parson

We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of lives due to the crisis in Afghanistan. We honor and thank our American service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our allies, assets, and American freedom. https://t.co/Sf6ntJFG6Q — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 26, 2021

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

As reports of US service member casualties at the Kabul airport continue to come in — please join me in praying for the safety of our soldiers, citizens & allies.



May those who have lost their lives Rest In Peace and we pray for their families. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 26, 2021

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley

“Our nation is forever indebted to the brave Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice today. And we remember as well the innocent Afghanis who needlessly perished. Joe Biden has now overseen the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in over a decade, and the crisis grows worse by the hour. We must reject the falsehood peddled by a feckless president that this was the only option for withdrawal. This is the product of Joe Biden’s catastrophic failure of leadership. It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

“Today, the United States tragically lost a number of U.S. service members in the attacks outside of the Kabul airport. I am praying for their families, for those who were injured, and for the safety of all of our troops, allies, and Afghan partners who are in harm’s way.

“What we are seeing is the result of a poor plan poorly executed. The Biden administration must use every resource it has available to get Americans and our allies to safety.”

Rep. Billy Long

“It was infuriating but not unexpected to learn of the suicide bombings and resulting injuries and casualties in Kabul. The attack today is a tragic example of how utterly incompetent President Biden has been at withdrawing American troops and civilians from Afghanistan. The President had no plan for evacuating American civilians and allies from the country before removing our troops, and the results have been pure pandemonium, as evidenced by today’s violent attacks. This is what you get when you have a Commander in Chief that publicizes an arbitrary withdrawal date instead of listening to his Generals and letting conditions on the ground dictate how to withdraw while safely evacuating Americans and allies in advance. During this time of crisis, the American people deserve a leader who will fight for them, instead of a leader who refuses to answer questions and continuously lies and laughs about the dire situation on the ground. As we learn more about the attacks and the situation continues to unfold, please join me in prayer for the Marines we have lost and the Americans and our allies who our government has stranded in Afghanistan.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler

“Today’s explosions outside Kabul’s airport underscored the necessity for a thorough and well-thought-out withdrawal plan to ensure the safety and security of Americans in Afghanistan. But President Biden disregarded intelligence, lied to the nation on this reality, and put our citizens who are stranded in Afghanistan in grave danger. This administration has shown incompetence at every stage of this catastrophe and should be held accountable for the lives they have put at risk.”

Rep. Cori Bush

My heart breaks for all the lives lost today, and every day over the last 20 years. Endless war is never the answer. https://t.co/Q5P99pQuz4 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) August 26, 2021

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Heartbreaking to see this morning’s reprehensible attack in Kabul took the lives of several American service members and innocent Afghans.



Praying for the families of the fallen and forever grateful for their service. https://t.co/QVVnY1f9WP — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) August 26, 2021

