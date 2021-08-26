Salem’s new mayor plans on tackling utility billing issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Salem has a new mayor after the previous one abruptly quit.

“I was 23 years old when I was elected as alderwoman,” said Kim Steelman.

She says she’s committed to serving her community of Salem.

“I did it because my dad taught me growing up that if you are going to complain about something then you need to be part of the solution,” she said.

Six years later she’s now mayor.

Steelman has already started making changes.

“The day after I was instated as mayor I created an online forum for people to fill out if they wanted to be involved in any of our boards and committees,” she said.

Steelman says she will work to deliver a level of government transparency that’s been missing.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room. We’re not going to skate around things okay. We’re going to tackle the issues head on from here on out,” she explained.

One problem Steelman says she’s planning to tackle during her time here in office is the utility crisis. She’s working with the board of alderman to take a close look at the problem in hopes of coming up with a solution.

“The utility committee right now is working on putting together a request for proposal for engineering firms to come in and do a large scale audit of the new meters that we put in so that we can make sure these are accurate,” she said.

Steelman says she wants her neighbors to know she’s on their side.

“We’re not rolling in the dough by any means. When we raised rates it doesn’t just affect everybody else it affects my family too. I had a thousand dollar bill. I had to make a payment plan. I understand the struggles first hand,” she said.

She says she wants everyone to have a voice.

“Everybody has a seat at the table. We all live here. We’re a community and any decisions made I want to make them hand in hand with the people in charge and the people who just live here and call this home,” she said.

Kim Steelman will be in office for the next 8 months.

She hasn’t decided if she’ll run for mayor next April.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.