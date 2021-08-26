SILVER ALERT: Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman reported missing

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office issued a SILVER Alert for a woman reported missing.

Barbara (Bobbi) Jean Haworth disappeared from her home in Omaha, Ark.

Authorities say her phone pinged near the town of Theodosia, Mo. on Wednesday. She may be traveling in a 2007 white Toyota Tundra with Arkansas license plate USAFHZZ.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 741-8404.

