Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. urges immunocompromised to get vaccinated

(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department asks immunocompromised individuals to get vaccinated, following the deaths of another 22 Greene County residents.

The deaths happened between August 18 - August 24. All of the victims suffered from underlying health conditions. The ages range from in the 40s to the 90s. The total deaths for the month of August is 42. A total of 578 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic. Of those deaths since January, 93% were not fully vaccinated.

For immunocompromised individuals who have already completed their 2-dose series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending a third dose 28 days after receiving their second dose. Although hospitalizations and fatalities among fully vaccinated individuals are rare, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced response to the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them more susceptible to illness. Those who have questions about whether they should receive a third dose of the vaccine should speak with their physician.

The Health Department will administer third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to eligible individuals at the Westside Clinic at 660 S. Scenic on Friday from 8 am – 12 pm. An appointment is required and can be made at vaccine417.com or by calling our COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211.

Per CDC guidance, individuals who should receive a third dose include those who have:

  • Active cancer treatment for solid tumors or cancers of the blood
  • Received a solid organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Received a stem cell transplant (within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system)
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

A complete list of vaccine opportunities can be found at vaccine417.com or by calling (417) 874-1211.

