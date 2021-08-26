Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate shots fired toward an apartment unit, SUV

1000 Block West Elm Arcade
(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say someone fired shots at an SUV and an apartment unit in the west-central part of the city Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade which is south of Walnut Lawn. The call came in just after 3:00 a.m.

Police found shell casings in the street. One bullet hit an SUV and two or three bullets hit the side of an apartment unit. No one was hurt.

Witnesses told police someone inside a dark-colored crossover SUV fired the shots. That is the only description witnesses were able to give to investigators.

