Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares her take on grits.

Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits:

1 zucchini cut into bite sized cubes

1 onion cut into bite sized pieces

2 cups button mushrooms halved or quartered

1 cup heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes

1 cup Brussels sprouts halved

1/2 cup olive oil1 tbsp garlic salt

4 cups prepared grits8oz goat cheese

1/2 cup shredded gouda

1/2 cup flake parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss vegetables in olive oil and garlic salt. Bake for twenty to twenty five minutes or until vegetables are tender. While prepared grits are still hot. Whisk in the goat cheese and gouda until melted and combined. Put a one cups portion of grits into four bowls. Put 1/4 of the roasted vegetables on top of grits portion. Top with parmesan flakes. Repeat with other three portions.

Recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
Jozee Abitz was set to start sixth grade, but she and her mother were found slain. Authorities...
Teacher and 11-year-old daughter found slain in Missouri home
The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the Kansas Expressway exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigate multiple-car crash on James River Freeway Wednesday afternoon
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Boone County, Mo. prosecutor charges boyfriend in deaths of teacher, her daughter

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits
Taste of the Ozarks: Fresh Mexican Corn Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Avocado, BLT, & Chickpea Salad