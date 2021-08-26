Taste of the Ozarks: Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares her take on grits.

Roasted Vegetables with Creamy 3-Cheese Grits:

1 zucchini cut into bite sized cubes

1 onion cut into bite sized pieces

2 cups button mushrooms halved or quartered

1 cup heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes

1 cup Brussels sprouts halved

1/2 cup olive oil1 tbsp garlic salt

4 cups prepared grits8oz goat cheese

1/2 cup shredded gouda

1/2 cup flake parmesan

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss vegetables in olive oil and garlic salt. Bake for twenty to twenty five minutes or until vegetables are tender. While prepared grits are still hot. Whisk in the goat cheese and gouda until melted and combined. Put a one cups portion of grits into four bowls. Put 1/4 of the roasted vegetables on top of grits portion. Top with parmesan flakes. Repeat with other three portions.

Recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.