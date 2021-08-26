Thousands expected for Lake of the Ozarks Shootout this weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout is set to bring thousands of people to the region the weekend.

Ron Duggin, owner of Captain Ron’s and Shootout Director says anywhere from 100,00 to 120,000 people could gather for the event this weekend.

“You’re gonna have people, racers, racer enthusiasts. Just people that that love to be around powerboats, and all that coming from all over the country to be here,” said Duggin.

Duggin says this is an event where people from all over the country travel to see thousands of boats.

“This is the one place in the country that you’ll see almost every manufacturers boat here at one location, and so that’s why they all come. It’s just an event like no other.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everyone to have fun, but also make sure they are staying safe.

“The main thing I think this weekend is going to be stay hydrated. It’s going to be mid 90s. All sun. So bring enough water stay hydrated,” said Trooper Brian Geier with the Missouri State Highway Water Patrol.

There are places that are considered a no-wake zone during the race.

“The no-wake zone for the actual race begins at the 31 and a half mile mark, goes to about the 35. And that’ll be no-wake for the duration of the race as well,” said Trooper Geier.

Portions before and after the extended no-wake zone will take effect at the 21-mile mark at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to Geier.

MSHP does plan on having many more officers on the water to ensure the safety of everyone.

Along with the tradition of having a boat race a plane, there will also be a gender reveal, which is something Captain Ron is very excited about.

“We’re actually going to have a gender reveal from a plane. So that’s going to be a really unique event and it’s going to be my grandchild. So I’m pretty excited about that,” said Duggin.

To watch the race online, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.