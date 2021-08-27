Branson entertainment community remembers a longtime performer

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Cedric Benoit died on Thursday. Benoit’s son posted a statement on the entertainer’s Facebook page.

The 62-year-old performed for several years with the Cajun Connection at Silver Dollar City.

The family plans two services, one in Missouri, and the other in Louisiana.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.