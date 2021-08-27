Branson entertainment community remembers a longtime performer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Cedric Benoit died on Thursday. Benoit’s son posted a statement on the entertainer’s Facebook page.
The 62-year-old performed for several years with the Cajun Connection at Silver Dollar City.
The family plans two services, one in Missouri, and the other in Louisiana.
