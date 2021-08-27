Carver Middle School takes ‘extra safety measures’ after threatening phone call made to staff member

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a threat to a staff member Friday morning at Carver Middle School, leading to security and extra safety measures throughout the day.

District officials for Springfield Public Schools say an anonymous call came in around 9 a.m. The district notified parents that the school would take “extra safety measures” after a caller made a vague threat to the Carver Middle School staff member who picked up the phone.

Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Director for SPS, said acts like these are not allowed.

“That is absolutely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated,” said Hall.

Hall said the caller disguised their voice and directed threats toward a staff member, not the whole school.

Regardless, Hall said the school activated extra safety measures and protocols as soon as the threat happened.

”We had an increased police presence on site,” said Hall. “We also wanted our parents to know and understand that our students and our staff were safe, and that our schedule would be moving forward uninterrupted.”

Springfield Public Schools sent out a email to parents Friday morning describing the situation and saying the school was “safe and under control.”

Hall said they take all threats extremely seriously.

”The bottom line, it’s disruptive to a learning environment,” said Hall. ”Every threat, no matter how vague, no matter how uncredible they may be determined to be. They are all taken seriously and we will respond with law enforcement.”

In the event of a credible threat, Carver Middle School’s doors would stay locked and the building would be secured until it is cleared, according to district leaders.

As for Friday’s threat, Hall said the school day went uninterrupted, but he says this is a distraction.

”It’s incredibly disappointing,” said Hall. “But I think unfortunately, it’s a sign of our times in our society.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.