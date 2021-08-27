CATCH-A-CROOK: Warrant issued in Greene County for convicted sex offender on the run

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joseph Rempe, 56 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies want you to be on the lookout for a convicted sex offender. An arrest warrant has been issued in Greene County for 56-year-old Joseph Rempe. He’s wanted on a probation violation for failing to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Rempe Photo used in January 2020 as one of Greene County's Most Wanted sex offenders (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

KY3 and Sheriff Jim Arnott featured Rempe as one of Greene County’s Most Wanted in 2020. Arnott described Rempe as having a history of not registering as a sex offender. Officers arrested him in California in late January last year. Rempe reportedly had given police a fake name and fake ID.

He was extradited to Greene County and initially completed the sex offender registry. Since then, investigators say Rempe has failed to follow the conditions of his probation. While previously living in Springfield, the sheriff says Rempe lived near a daycare center on Grant, near Pipkin Middle School and close to St. Joseph Elementary School.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Rempe for failing to register as a sex offender. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Jason Winston says Joseph Rempe has connections in California, Las Vegas and in the Ozarks. If you’ve seen him or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

