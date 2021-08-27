Advertisement

Convoy of Hope unveils World Distribution Center in Republic

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope is growing in southwest Missouri to deliver more aid in times of disaster.

The nonprofit recently unveiled its new World Distribution Center. The warehouse, located near U.S. 60 and Interstate 44 in Republic, will give relief teams easy access to get supplies on the road right away.

Convoy of Hope sold its previous building, located at 330 S. Patterson Ave. off of Chestnut Expressway, to cover the cost of this new warehouse.

Leaders say the new space will make a huge difference for disaster response.

“What it really does is position Convoy of Hope in a perfect position to move forward in helping people in this country, and around the world, by holding more supply and having it ready whenever it’s needed somewhere,” said Convoy of Hope spokesperson Ethan Forhetz.

The new warehouse is expected to hold triple the amount of supplies. For more information on Convoy of Hope and the new warehouse, CLICK HERE.

