FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A slight cooling trend is underway & tracking the tropics

After nearly every day last week had a heat advisory, it has finally expired for the Ozarks. It’s still going to be a hot day but not to the same degree it was during the work week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s with some sunshine and a heat index close to the mid and upper 90s.

Temperatures in the low 90s today (KYTV)

Our temperatures tonight are in the 70s with 90s again by tomorrow afternoon.

Sunday and Monday will be the days to pay attention to. Not necessarily because our weather will be crazy, but because of the impacts of Hurricane Ida. The hurricane is forecasted to reach major hurricane status, Cat. 4. It’s track takes it into east Louisiana.

Now, at the same time the hurricane is ongoing, closer to home we’re watching for a cold front to move in. This front will develop as upper level low pressure moves eastward. We’ll pull in moisture from the Gulf tomorrow and this will pave the way for some scattered showers Sunday ahead of the front.

Tracking a hurricane which will impact Louisiana and a cold front (KYTV)

Late Sunday night, Ida will make landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast. The track of the storm looks to be south and east of the Ozarks, this is in part due to our cold front acting as a blocking pattern. At the same time, Ida will cause the front to stall out, so at this point it doesn’t look like the front will make its way south through the Ozarks.

We won’t see the remnants Monday from Ida. Our rain chances to start the week will mainly be due to the stalled front. Around a half inch of rain is possible Sunday and into Monday.

Remnants if Hurricane Ida will bring showers and storms east (KYTV)

Briefly cooler to start the week. Another ridge looks to build by Wednesday which will bring a return of warmer weather. May see a few more days with highs hitting 90 next week.