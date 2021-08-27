Greene County residents react to traffic, collisions and construction on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The James River Freeway is under construction through May 2022, and a recent series of crashes have left many residents worried.

Despite some concerns, some Greene County residents said this project is needed.

Local resident Travis Sanders said, “Definitely going be a necessary expansion to help the traffic flow and everything along those lines.”

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” said local Mitchell Stevens. “To add a second lane, yes it would be great for the city.”

Brad Gripka, the resident engineer for MoDOT overseas the James River Freeway project.

Gripka said people need to keep their eyes up and look at their surroundings.

“Pay attention and slow down. Use all lanes possible and then just merge,” said Gripka. “Take your time merging and just have some patience.”

This project will add new lanes, concrete safety rails, upgraded ramps, and a roundabout for a better flow of traffic and increased safety.

Drivers said the patience for this project is key for expanding Springfield.

“A lot more congested, but a second lane would be great,” said Stevens.

“It really hasn’t been a big issue,” said Sanders. “I think it’s really going to help for a long-time purpose.”

Gripka said the long-term purpose is for the safety and betterment of all who drive on the James River Freeway, especially with recent accidents.

“We are adding a safety barrier, a new concrete barrier down the middle,” said Gripka. “This is one thing that’s going to really help in the back on those crossovers and head on collisions. It will prevent those accidents that happened as of yesterday.”

The project is expected to cost around $22 million.

