Advertisement

Jesse Jackson moves to rehab hospital, wife in ICU for COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

A family statement released Friday also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.

The Jacksons were admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Jesse Jackson, who is 79, was vaccinated. Jacqueline, who is 77, was not.

The family statement says Jesse Jackson’s COVID-19 symptoms are abating but he will receive occupational and physical therapy due to Parkinson’s disease.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Missouri Poison Center receiving uptick in calls about ivermectin consumption
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Here are the forecast high temperatures for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly Cooler Weekend

Latest News

Cedric Benoit at "Branson Cares" in 2005
Branson entertainment community mourns the loss of long-time performer Cedric Benoit
Branson’s entertainment community is mourning the loss of one of their own
Branson entertainment community remembers a longtime performer
Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
Ozarks Sports Zone’s Friday Football Scoreboard
Here are the forecast high temperatures for Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly Cooler Weekend