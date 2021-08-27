Advertisement

Man charged for sexual assault of girl in Ozark, Mo. and Oklahoma

Garry Caine.
Garry Caine.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A man is behind bars for sex crimes involving a minor in Christian County, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Garry Caine, 61, of Branson West, is charged with several crimes, including two counts of child molestation, two counts of sodomy and one count of tampering with a witness in felony prosecution.

Caine’s arrest comes following interviews with several authorities and the FBI on the allegations.

According to court records, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Jay, Oklahoma received a report of child molestation from a nine-year-old girl.

The girl told investigators she had been sexually assaulted by Caine multiple times since the age of six, reporting instances in Oklahoma and Ozark, Missouri.

Authorities issued a warrant in the case on Aug. 24, arresting Caine in Ozark, Missouri, according to court records. He is being held at the Christian County Jail without bond.

