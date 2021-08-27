Marine from Missouri among those killed in Kabul airport attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (KY3) - A U.S. Marine from Missouri was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from St. Charles County died in the attack, according a Facebook post from Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer.

Rep. Schroer issued the following statement:

“Today please pray for Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz who paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday serving our nation. This young marine was from St. Charles County and is a true American hero. Keep his family in your prayers today.

Thank you for your service young man! God Bless you and your family, Marine.”

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley says he spoke to Schmitz’s family and offered condolences. He issued the following statement via Twitter:

Today I spoke with the family of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, Missouri, a Marine who lost his life yesterday in the Kabul attacks, while proudly serving this nation. I promised his family that his service and his legacy will not be forgotten — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 27, 2021

U.S. and Afghan officials say Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

