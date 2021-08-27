Advertisement

Missouri judge declines to rule on new gun law’s legality

(Gray TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge on Friday declined to weigh in on the constitutionality of a new state law forbidding local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

Cole County Circuit Judge Dan Green on Friday punted the case.

St. Louis and St. Louis County in June sued to block the new law, which denounces federal rules on firearms. The law, called the Second Amendment Preservation Act, also subjects law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

The Justice Department also sent a letter to Missouri officials warning them that the state can’t ignore federal law.

The suit sought an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds that it violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which established that federal laws in most cases supersede state laws.

Green said the constitutionality of the law should be decided in other pending lawsuits filed against the plaintiffs under the new law.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt in a statement said Green’s ruling is a victory “for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians.”

Spokesmen for St. Louis and St. Louis County didn’t immediately comment on the ruling.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Missouri Poison Center receiving uptick in calls about ivermectin consumption
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports another drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Missouri has a heat advisory again today, with the heat index expected to be near 100°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A slight cooling trend, but little rain
Cedric Benoit at "Branson Cares" in 2005
Branson entertainment community remembers a longtime performer
Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Attorney General
Multi-state human trafficking operation rescues 47 victims, including 2 minors; 102 arrests