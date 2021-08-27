Advertisement

New lottery and gaming laws in Missouri take effect Saturday

Two laws go into effect at midnight on Saturday, Aug. 28.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Right now, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If you’re lucky enough to win one, beginning at midnight Saturday, you won’t have to reveal your name.

Up until now, any big winners were required to release info, including their name, to the public.

If the lottery is not your thing, but you do like to gamble, we’ve got some good news for you on that as well.

The change in the law allows for casinos to convert to non-floating facilities, something that up until now was only the allowance of floating facilities.

They have to be within 1,000 feet of either the Missouri or Mississippi River. But there is a stipulation if they do convert to non-floating.

“Now, they still have to maintain 2,000 gallons of Mississippi or Missouri river water in or about on the facility,” said Mike Leara, Chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission. “So not necessarily under the gaming floor, which makes it much easier for these facilities to maintain their gaming floor.”

This would potentially allow casinos to expand in size, but by law the total number of licenses granted by the state remains at the current 13.

“Lake of the Ozarks [or] Springfield, Missouri, something like that, I just don’t see that viable without a change in the constitution, or at a minimum, statutes expanding the number of licenses,” said Leara.

Any casino wanting to make the transition to a non-floating facility must petition the Missouri Gaming Commission and gain approval before any changes could be made.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Feds indict owner of Ozarks restaurants, his managers for hiring undocumented workers
State health experts lament ivermectin being prescribed despite no evidence it works against...
Missouri Poison Center receiving uptick in calls about ivermectin consumption
MO VIP.
SEE LIST: Missouri names first-round winners in state’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Missouri has a heat advisory again today, with the heat index expected to be near 100°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A slight cooling trend, but little rain

Latest News

Missouri has a heat advisory again today, with the heat index expected to be near 100°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly Cooler Weekend
While hot weather is not ideal for the farmer, the dry conditions are good for the hay.
Hay balers around the Ozarks celebrate ideal summer weather
Carver Middle School adds extra safety measures after a anonymous threat was called in this...
Carver Middle School takes ‘extra safety measures’ after threatening phone call made to staff member
New lottery and gaming laws in Missouri take effect Saturday