Springfield Public Schools athletic director speaks on COVID-19 and heat safety as sports resume

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall sport season has arrived, and district leaders for Springfield Public Schools have multiple measures in place for COVID-19 and heat safety.

All SPS schools are under a masking policy and masks must be worn on any campus.

“The expectation is to wear a mask when you come into our facilities. We want families to find places in the bleachers where they can social distance, “ said Springfield Schools Athletic Director Josh Scott.

Masking will also be required on buses to and from sporting events.

If students are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second shot, if there is a COVID exposure, as long as they are not showing symptoms, they will not have to quarantine.

The athletic director told KY3 he encourages students and staff to get vaccinated to prevent any breakouts which could lead to cancellations.

“One of our biggest tools to fight losing games and canceling events is the vaccine,” said Scott.

On top of COVID-19 safety, SPS is also training its athletes to stay healthy in high temperatures.

“We do a 14-day heat acclimatization period that is mandated by the MSSHA sports medicine,” said Scott. “This is established to create a day after day schedule that gets harder each day so you are not just coming in 100% day one and are working your way into physically exerting in an outside environment.”

Student-athletes will be getting mandatory water breaks throughout the quarters of games.

For more information on SPS COVID-19 and Athletics, protocols CLICK HERE.

