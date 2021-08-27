Utility crews from Nixa, Lebanon among seven from Missouri deployed to help with Tropical Storm Ida response

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews from seven Missouri communities are preparing to leave for Louisiana and offer assistance in wake of Tropical Storm Ida.

Workers from Nixa and Lebanon are among those planning to help with relief efforts, according to the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

The organization has deployed 32 lineworkers from the following cities:

Carthage

Higginsville

Independence

Lebanon

Nixa

Palmyra

Poplar Bluff

Preparedness coordinators for the City of Alexandria, Louisiana, has requested mutual aid assistance from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA). Crews will depart for Louisiana on Aug. 28 and plan to help with power restoration after the storm passes.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall late Sunday or early Monday along the Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

MPUA’s mutual aid network is part of a national public power mutual aid network coordinated by the American Public Power Association, which links more than 2,000 public power and rural electric cooperatives to help each other in times of need.

