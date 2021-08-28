Bob Shore Stadium in Camdenton carries legacy for grandfather, father and sons

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The last name “Shore” carries a lot of weight in Camdenton, especially when it comes to football.

“Everytime I think of football, I think of family,” said Bo Shore, Former Defensive end for the Camdenton Lakers.

It’s an everyday reminder for former Camdenton Laker Bo Shore as players kick off the 2021 season in the stadium named after his grandfather.

Bob Shore Stadium got its name in 2010, following Bob Shore’s legacy and 35-year career as Camdenton’s premier football coach. That legacy is admired by Camdenton’s current head coach, Jeff Shore.

″It starts with him and then I got to play with him. Then my sons came along and they wanted to play some football,” said Jeff Shore, current head coach of Camdenton Lakers.

Jeff’s love for the game was shaped out on the field with his dad. The duo brings a long line of success to the Lakers football legacy.

”There is a picture of my dad and I after the state championship at Arrowhead Stadium. I have my arm around him and I remember saying to him, ‘I can’t believe we are actually here,’” said Jeff Shore.

To Bob, the thrill isn’t in the accolades.

″I think the biggest thrill, and it is kind of neat, is coaching my own son,” said Bob Shore.

The thrills continued as Bob took over as the Camdenton Middle School football coach.

”Coaching my own grandsons, after my son Jeff took over, I got to coach my own grandsons... First Bo, then Bear,” said Bob Shore.

”It’s interesting, but that’s all I’ve ever known. Growing up and playing football, they have been the only two coaches I have ever known,” said Bo.

The family tradition continues with Bear, the fourth Shore, and Camdenton’s quarterback this year.

”I know my dad and my grandfather have a long legacy and I remember watching my brother play, so now that it’s my time, I’m just enjoying every moment,” said Bear.

