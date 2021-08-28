Advertisement

Father: Missouri Marine killed in Afghanistan was ‘amazing young man’

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a deadly bombing Thursday at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.(Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was an “amazing young man” who decided early in his high school years to join up.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was 20 when he died Thursday. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his son decided on the Marines around his freshman or sophomore year at Fort Zumwalt South High School, where he graduated in 2019.

Mark Schmitz said his son enlisted the same year and embraced the calling.

U.S. and Afghan officials say Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Two die in Springfield crash involving semi-trailer, two other cars
Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz was among more than a dozen American service members killed in a...
Marine from Missouri among those killed in Kabul airport attack
New casino, lottery laws going into effect
New lottery and gaming laws in Missouri take effect Saturday
Cedric Benoit at "Branson Cares" in 2005
Branson entertainment community remembers a longtime performer
NEW LAWS: See list of safety laws into effect Saturday in Missouri

Latest News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports drop in new COVID-19 cases; new infections at lowest levels since June
Thousands of fans will fill the stands at JQH arena Saturday night for the Allan Jackson...
JQH arena officials encourage masks at Alan Jackson concert
New Missouri law allows ‘to-go’ alcohol sales, extends hours for Sunday sales
JQH arena officials encourage masks at Alan Jackson concert