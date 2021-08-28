Father: Missouri Marine killed in Afghanistan was ‘amazing young man’

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan was an “amazing young man” who decided early in his high school years to join up.

Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville was 20 when he died Thursday. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his son decided on the Marines around his freshman or sophomore year at Fort Zumwalt South High School, where he graduated in 2019.

Mark Schmitz said his son enlisted the same year and embraced the calling.

U.S. and Afghan officials say Thursday’s attack outside of the Kabul airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.