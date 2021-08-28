JQH arena officials encourage masks at Alan Jackson concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of fans will fill the stands at JQH arena Saturday night for the Alan Jackson concert.

The country music star will perform in the first major concert at the arena since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Artists are often the most well-known employed in the entertainment industry. Hundreds of others who help out with concerts can also return to work.

“It’s been a long time,” said Keith Boaz Executive Director of JQH Arena. “When so many individuals rely on this industry as their source of income and have been without that income since March of 2020... it’s great for some of those individuals to finally be able to start working again.”

It takes 40-80 stagehands to build the set before the artist even arrives at the event venue. Tech crews, wardrobe managers and merchandise vendors are just a few of the jobs required to get a show on the road.

When COVID-19 cases began to rise last year, these jobs got put on hold. Now that vaccination rates are increasing, event venues can reopen their doors and rehire employees.

“We’re excited to get the doors back open and finally start getting back to some sort of normalcy,” said Boaz. “We’re still a long ways to go on that. Vaccination is the key to all of this. So if you’re not vaccinated and want to be able to go to events, vaccinations are the only way to normalcy.”

To keep having big events, entertainment venues need people to follow safety guidelines to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

“For this event, masking will be strongly encouraged, but not required,” said Boaz. “We’ll have plenty of masks available for any patrons who wish to get one when they’re here on site. We’ve still got hand sanitizer all throughout the venue.”

Since the City of Springfield lifted the occupancy restrictions, there will not be socially-distanced seating. Officials are asking that if you feel sick to stay home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

