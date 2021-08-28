Judge grants public access to popular spot along Finley River in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The legal battle over public access at a popular river spot in Christian County has ended as a judge has granted public access to a spot along the Finley River.

Judge Laura Johnson sided with those who filed the lawsuit for the Lindenlure Access Point, marking an end to a year-plus battle. The ruling found that there was “evidence sufficient to establish a public access point from Canyon Road to Highway 125,” according to court records.

David Romano, Adam Evans and several others filed a lawsuit in March 2020 against property owners and Christian County officials for blocking access using Canyon Road. The property owners and the county claimed it was a private road.

Property owners in the Lindenlure area closed access to the Finley River in March 2020 with a gate and concrete barriers.

Advocates of the lawsuit say people have spent time with their families at the river spot swimming, fishing or floating and stream cleanups for decades. They argued that Canyon Road was used to access the river and the county maintained the road.

The defense argued that the road is private, and landowners had the right to un-invite the public because of bad behavior at the river access. A conservation agent previously testified he has written tickets for littering, fishing permits, drug use, and people driving in the river before the gate went up.

The group fighting for public access filed the civil lawsuit against the landowners as well as Christian County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.