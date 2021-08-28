Nixa and Lebanon utility crews, Missouri Task Force 1 activate response teams as Hurricane Ida nears Gulf Coast

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Hurricane Ida is drawing closer to the northern Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect the storm system to intensify to an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane by the time it hits land.

In wake of Hurricane Ida, several utility crews around Missouri departed Saturday toward Louisiana and plan to offer assistance. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance has deployed a total of 32 lineworkers from the following cities:

Carthage

Higginsville

Independence

Lebanon

Nixa

Palmyra

Poplar Bluff

Response teams from Nixa, Lebanon and Missouri Task Force 1 have been activated for response ahead of Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall.

Four utility crew members from Nixa departed Saturday morning, heading toward Alexandria, Louisiana, in two trucks. The crews are waiting for further directions as meteorologists continue to monitor the hurricane forecast.

The crews will be asked to help restore power for communities anticipating outages around the Gulf Coast. A spokesperson for Nixa Utilities tells KY3 says they could encounter some challenges to helping out, including damage to roads, downed trees and debris, along with the hot and humid temperatures expected after the storm.

Nixa Utilities crews are unsure when they’ll return. But last time they traveled out-of-state, crews were out of town for about a week.

Also in southwest Missouri, a crew of five utility workers from Lebanon departed toward Louisiana with plans to help in response to the hurricane.

Joining both teams, Missouri Task Force 1, which is stationed in Boone County, Missouri, has received orders to respond ahead of Hurricane Ida. The task force consists of 80 Missourians from all across the state.

Missouri Task Force 1 plans to bring more than 100,000 pounds of equipment in a convoy of 11 vehicles. The equipment being sent south will be used for water rescues, search and rescue efforts and other services as needed.

The American Red Cross has also deployed volunteers from the Joplin area to offer relief in wake of the hurricane.

Hurricane Ida is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane by the time it makes projected landfall over the weekend along the Louisiana coastline, according to the National Hurricane Center.

