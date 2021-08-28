Phelps County authorities arrest man in theft of camper trailer; suspect also wanted fugitive in Texas

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing a camper trailer several days ago.

Grant L. Gaither, 32, of St. James, Missouri, is behind bars at the Phelps County Jail. Authorities say he was also a wanted fugitive in Texas for a previous assault.

Deputies on patrol Tuesday noticed a white Ford F-350 pickup traveling on Highway 72. Investigators say the vehicle matched the description of one involved in a theft of a camper trailer in Doolittle, Missouri.

Deputies tracked down Gaither in the 1200 block of Highway 72, then learned the pick-up he had been driving was reported stolen in Crawford County.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led deputies to the 1500 block of Dent County Road 2430, where the camper trailer was recovered. Additional suspects have been identified, and additional charges are pending in the case.

Gaither faces criminal charges for tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and being an out-of-state fugitive, according to court records. He is being held at the Phelps County Jail on a bond of $50,000.

