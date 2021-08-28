Advertisement

Retrial set for ex-Arkansas lawmaker on corruption charges

(Source: Arkansas General Assembly website)
By Associated Press
Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A federal judge has scheduled the retrial of a former Arkansas state senator on bribery and fraud charges for the first week of October.

Court records, first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, show U.S. District Judge Judge Price Marshall on Friday scheduled the trial for Gilbert Baker, a Republican former senator and one-time state GOP chairman, to begin Oct. 4.

A federal jury earlier this month acquitted Baker of conspiracy in the case in which he allegedly conspired to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions.

The jury, however, deadlocked on charges of bribery and wire fraud against Baker and prosecutors on Thursday filed notice of their intent to retry those counts.

Baker’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call to The Associated Press for comment on Saturday.

Baker was accused of conspiring with former state Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted to accepting campaign donations from a nursing home operator, then reducing a judgment against that company by $4.2 million.

Michael Morton, the nursing home operator, has not been charged with any crimes and has denied wrongdoing. Maggio was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison.

