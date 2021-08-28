Southwest Missouri vaccine lottery winners ‘shocked’ by prizes, share why they got vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens of Missourians have an unexpected bonus headed their way after winning the first round of the state’s vaccine lottery program, known as “MO VIP.”

A total of 180 Missourians won $10,000 in the first round of the state’s vaccine lottery.

“I never would have expected it,” said winner Alex Karns, who lives in Joplin.

Winners in Southwest Missouri lived across the map, including Springfield, Monett, Lebanon, Nixa, Republic, and Joplin among a few others.

“I figured there would be way too many people and I’d never felt like I’d have the luck for that,” said Jessie Detherage, who lives in Lebanon.

For many of the vaccine lottery winners, it seemed like dumb luck. Nonetheless, champions like Jessie Detherage are excited and pretty astonished.

”I was very shocked because I was actually getting ready to do something, and when they sent the first email they’re like, ‘You’re not allowed to publicly tell anybody,’” she said. “But of course I called my mom and was screaming on the phone.”

Detherage said she struggled with the decision to get the vaccine. It turned from political to personal.

”Two people that are really close to me each lost somebody within three months of each other due to COVID complications,” she said. “And I was very anti-mask and anti-vaccine before that, but watching what they both had to go through, really pushed me to get my vaccine.”

Detherage said she did not get the shot just for a chance at cash. Other vaccine lottery winners have similar stories.

”I didn’t even know the thing to be honest. Whenever I got vaccinated, I had never heard of it,” Karns said.

While he lives in Joplin, Karns said his mom does COVID testing in Springfield. He said he felt like getting a vaccine was more of a service to others.

”It kind of came down to it’s my duty as a corporate citizen to do the right thing at that point,” he said. “And I felt the right thing for me was to get vaccinated.”

For Karns, Detherage and many others, the announcement came as as a complete surprise.

“I just entered on a whim,” said winner Julie Harris. “I am very excited about winning, but also want people to know that I had already received my vaccinations in April. This lottery was not why I chose to vaccinate at all. When I got vaccinated, there was no incentives except doing what I felt was right for my family, myself, and my community.”

Some winners like Karns plan to save the money. Others already have plans ahead.

”I get to completely pay off my car,” Detherage said. “So that’s pretty exciting for me.”

While the lottery was not their motivation, Karns and Detherage both said it is okay if that extra incentive pushes some people to get a shot. They each have a simple message.

”I think everybody has their right if they want to be vaccinated, if they don’t want to be vaccinated,” Karns said. “If some people need an extra motivation, take that monetary incentive as it. I don’t think that should be the way it’s looked at. I think you should look after the safety and health of everybody in your communities.”

”These are other people’s choices to get it,” Detherage said. “It was best for me, and I just feel like that if it’s best for you, you should do it. If [money] did motivate them to get the vaccine, then let them. People go to jobs because they offer incentives for money, so if that’s what they want to do then let them do it. Because it is their choice.”

The second drawing took place on Friday. The next winners will be officially announced on Sept. 8.

