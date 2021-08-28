Advertisement

Two die in Springfield crash involving semi-trailer, two other cars

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other cars, police say.

Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck and another person driving an SUV died in the crash. Another driver involved in the crash is still alive with unknown injuries.

None of the victims have yet been identified and police are working to notify family members.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Friday near Glenstone Avenue and Cherry Street.

Police say, based on initial witness statements, a driver in a pick-up truck was traveling westbound on Cherry Street and ran a red light. That pick-up truck struck an SUV that was heading northbound on Glenstone, per police. Upon impact, the SUV flew in the air and struck the front of a semi-truck.

Investigators say the driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver was sent to a hospital, then later died from injuries.

Police confirmed drivers in the southbound direction of Glenstone had a green light at the time of the crash. It’s unknown what exactly led up to the crash.

Police have not yet determined if the crash was suspicious or if any criminal charges will result from it. Right now, it is also unknown if anyone involved in the crash drove under influence.

Police are working to talk to more witnesses and check surveillance video in the morning. The Springfield Police Department is handling the crash investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

