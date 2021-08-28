Advertisement

Two students recognized for fast response after St. James, Mo. bus crash

The St. James School District is recognizing two students, Tandon Baker and Emilee Williams,
The St. James School District is recognizing two students, Tandon Baker and Emilee Williams, for their swift actions in response to a bus crash Wednesday morning.(St. James School District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - The St. James School District is recognizing two students for their swift actions in response to a bus crash Wednesday morning.

Tandon Baker and Emilee Williams were recognized for their actions. Both received a Proclamation of Recognition from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in addition to an Honorary Trooper Award from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 20 students were on board Wednesday afternoon when their bus driver suffered a serious medical emergency, according to the St. James Ambulance District. Investigators say the bus went off the road and crashed through a barbed-wired fence before it stopped in the field.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety credits Tanden for managing to help stop the school bus after the bus driver suffered the medical emergency. Emilee is credited for calling 911 and her efforts to calm young students shaken up by the crash.

No student injuries have been reported in the crash. The exact condition of the driver is unknown.

The St. James School District released the following statement via Facebook:

“Tandon Baker and Emilee Williams receiving a Proclamation of Recognition from Governor Mike Parsons as well as an Honorary Trooper Award issued from the Superintendent of the Missouri Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson Presented by Captain Eddie Blaylock Commanding Officer of Troop I for their heroic actions earlier this week!”

