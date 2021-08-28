Woman missing for two weeks found dead Saturday in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman missing for more than two weeks was found dead Saturday morning, according to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Heather E. Abbott, 46, of Falcon, Missouri, was found dead Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says Abbott’s body was recovered in a wooded area near the intersection of state Highway Z and AD between Falcon and Competition, nearly a mile from her home. She was reported missing by family members on August 14, 2021

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“This morning at 7:00 a.m. nearly 20 members of local rural fire departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office with a search of a large wooded area. Searchers did not locate anything in the initial search of the 80-acres. The decision was made to search an area between Z highway and AD highway and the body was found near a ravine in the woods, " said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said.

Earlier in the week, authorities searched a large wooded area near Carl Lane and Z Highway. On Friday, deputies searched an area in the 16000 block of Z Highway, and found shoes that matched what Abbott had worn.

“We conducted a number of interviews, and followed several leads as to her whereabouts, after she was reported missing. After the body was located the scene was processed by investigators. We will continue with investigative follow up work, in conjunction with the autopsy, but the initial indication from interviews and the scene does not lead us to believe foul play is involved,” said Sheriff Millsap.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

