Convoy of Hope activates response teams for Hurricane Ida; 13 trucks depart from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hurricane Ida is drawing closer to the northern Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect the storm system to intensify to an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane with landfall projected for Sunday afternoon.

Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams ahead of the hurricane. A fleet of 13 trucks departed from Springfield on Sunday morning toward Louisiana.

Convoy of Hope organized relief supplies ahead of the departure, which will allow for the disaster services team to respond as quickly as possible after the storm makes landfall.

Convoy of Hope will offer food, water and relief supplies for those in need. The organization also has an additional warehouse in the state due to high-hurricane frequency in Louisiana, which will aid in the response.

“With Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane, Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team is preparing supplies and equipment to deploy ahead of the storm to help those affected as quickly as possible,” said Convoy’s Stacy Lamb.

Hurricane Ida is projected to reach land Sunday afternoon in Louisiana with speeds up to 150 mph. The storm is expected on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which struck a similar area of Louisiana.

Convoy of Hope submitted several photos of the group’s departure and relief efforts Sunday morning, which can be viewed in the photo gallery above the story.

