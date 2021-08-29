FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid today, tracking Major Hurricane Ida

Isolated showers are possible today as upper-level low pressure moves eastward into the Great Lakes region. If showers develop, they have the potential to cause intense downpours. With some instability in the atmosphere, a few storms may be strong. Temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees today.

Warm and humid today with isolated showers (KYTV)

Hurricane Ida is the big story of the day. The eye of the storm was off the coast of southeast Louisiana early Sunday morning. The storm has a favorable environment to work with.

Hurricane Ida is off the coast of Louisiana (KYTV)

Ocean waters are warmer in the Gulf and there is little resistance from upper-level winds, the hurricane is expected to strengthen to a Cat. 4 before making landfall. This will cause devastating storm surge and flooding along the Louisiana coast. As the storm tracks northward, it will take the heavy rains with it. However, with cold front acting as a blocking pattern, the track of Ida will shift more northeast.

Hurricane Ida track update. Storm will make landfall Sunday afternoon as a Cat. 4 hurricane (KYTV)

The remnants of Ida will stay out of the Ozarks. Some scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out Monday and into early Tuesday. Eastern counties will have a slightly better opportunity for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow will sit in the upper 80s. Because of the movement inland of Hurricane Ida, Monday’s cold front, associated with the upper-level low pressure, looks to stall out in central Missouri.

We’ll sit in the 80s for a few days due to a trough of low pressure after the passage of Ida’s remnants. A few cooler nights are ahead of us. Eventually, a ridge of high pressure will develop by mid-week bring the hotter temperatures in the 90s back. We look to stick with the warmer temperatures through the Labor Day weekend